Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Raised to $142.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.33.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.08.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 146.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

