Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$3.75

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.35 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.21.

CHR stock opened at C$2.87 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$559.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.16.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

