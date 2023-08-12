Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

CB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,328,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.77.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

