CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

TSE CIX opened at C$17.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.02. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$11.85 and a 52-week high of C$18.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.50. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.1908397 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CI Financial news, Director Sarah Mary Ward purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,140.00. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 16.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

