CIBC Boosts Tasca Resources (CVE:TAC) Price Target to C$18.50

Tasca Resources (CVE:TAC – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
TAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tasca Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Tasca Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.
About Tasca Resources
Tasca Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Handcamp property covering an area of 2,100 hectares located in Newfoundland; and a property in the burgeoning Moosehead Gold area of north-central Newfoundland covering an area of 600 hectares, as well as Selish Mountain property, a 290 hectare block located to the southwest of Merritt, British Columbia.
