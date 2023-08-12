Cintas Co. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $3.81 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cintas in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $14.18 per share.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $490.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $518.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.