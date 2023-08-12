Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01, Zacks reports. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 134.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TSE:CPH opened at C$3.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$2.18 and a 1-year high of C$4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.67.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
