Citigroup Boosts MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $81.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MetLife from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.93%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 885,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,072,000 after acquiring an additional 629,776 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,617,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,978,000 after acquiring an additional 48,730 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 955,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,989,000 after acquiring an additional 132,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 207,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,770 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

