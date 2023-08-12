Citigroup Increases Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $43.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $40.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FLYW. B. Riley assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. Flywire has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $349,896.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,022 shares in the company, valued at $36,557,051.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $30,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,795,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,538,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $349,896.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,557,051.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,633,031 shares of company stock worth $50,171,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Flywire by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

