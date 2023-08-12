Citigroup Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $150.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.26.

Get Illumina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ILMN

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $180.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.27. Illumina has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Illumina by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,245 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 182,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after buying an additional 119,800 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 80.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,308 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.