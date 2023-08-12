Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Clipper Realty has a payout ratio of 542.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

NYSE:CLPR opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $9.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLPR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 13.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 979,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 119,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 7.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 107.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

