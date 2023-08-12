CLSA Downgrades Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) to Underperform

CLSA lowered shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Recruit Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRUY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 105,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,425. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. Recruit has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

