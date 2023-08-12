CLSA Downgrades Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) to Underperform

CLSA lowered shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Recruit Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRUY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 105,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,425. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. Recruit has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $7.83.
Recruit Company Profile
