CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,634 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.14% of CME Group worth $1,476,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.70.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

CME Group stock opened at $205.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.74 and its 200-day moving average is $185.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $209.31. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,234.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

