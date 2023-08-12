CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Short Interest Down 71.4% in July

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CNB Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CCNEP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.39. 1,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

