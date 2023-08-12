Coin98 (C98) Hits Market Cap of $87.92 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $87.92 million and approximately $12.93 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003076 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000079 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000352 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00008039 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 553,333,323 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

