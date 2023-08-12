CoinLoan Price Hits $1.06 on Exchanges (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00003605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $17.78 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

