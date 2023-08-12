Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on CIGI. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $109.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $84.16 and a twelve month high of $133.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day moving average is $103.37.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

