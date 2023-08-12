Colony Family Offices LLC Acquires New Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Visa accounts for 0.6% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.04. 3,607,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

