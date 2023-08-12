Colony Family Offices LLC Invests $739,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.93.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.73. 1,256,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.66%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.