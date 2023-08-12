Colony Family Offices LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 332.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,284 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 493,575 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 196.0% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 696,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 460,999 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.09. 358,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,386. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

