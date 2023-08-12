Colony Family Offices LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Colony Family Offices LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 516,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 115,963 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,585,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.96. 10,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.28.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

