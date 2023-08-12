Colony Family Offices LLC Sells 36 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Colony Family Offices LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $448.04. 3,757,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,979. The stock has a market cap of $346.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.48 and a 200-day moving average of $421.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

