Colony Family Offices LLC Sells 9,703 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Colony Family Offices LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VUSB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,786 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.