Colony Family Offices LLC Takes Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. 4,590,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,517. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

