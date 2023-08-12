Column Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 111 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.22. 2,046,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.03, a PEG ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.35. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $203.67.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

