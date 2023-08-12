Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 80 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,715,392.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $77,716,899.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,715,392.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,329 shares in the company, valued at $20,544,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.68. 4,412,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,574,597. The stock has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average of $123.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

