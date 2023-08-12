Column Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 140.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.56.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %

CVS traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,978,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,550. The firm has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

