Column Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,531,936,000 after buying an additional 545,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,004,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,917,000 after buying an additional 85,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,259,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ITW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.75.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.43. 1,889,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.52 and a 200 day moving average of $238.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.27 and a 1-year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

