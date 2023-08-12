Column Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF)

Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 486.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 46,859 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYXF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,009. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.88. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $46.77.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%.

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

