Column Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after buying an additional 263,125 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,645.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000.

Shares of ESGE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 585,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,530. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $33.94.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

