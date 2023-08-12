Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 795.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

DNP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,360. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

