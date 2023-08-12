Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 282.1% during the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Union Pacific by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.49. 2,346,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.55. The company has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

