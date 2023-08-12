Column Capital Advisors LLC Takes $50,000 Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 61.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.71. 23,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $198.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

INBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

