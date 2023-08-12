Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a growth of 369.3% from the July 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS CIBEY opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18. Commercial International Bank has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E Company Profile

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE provides retail, corporate, and investment banking services in Egypt. The company operates in following segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Others. It offers current and saving accounts, easy accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; and personal/overdraft/mortgage, educational, solar, travel, car finance, and unsecured personal loans, as well as revolving overdraft salary upfront services.

