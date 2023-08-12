Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.55 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 1.547 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.43.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMWAY opened at $67.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.83. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $58.14 and a 52 week high of $78.96.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

