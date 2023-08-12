Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.55 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 1.547 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.43.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMWAY opened at $67.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.83. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $58.14 and a 52 week high of $78.96.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
