Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 258 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,032,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,964,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 268,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 216,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,017,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 15,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 51,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $127.84 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $110.04 and a one year high of $149.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

