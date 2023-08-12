Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,213 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,539.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,860. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

