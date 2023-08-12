Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 255 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,484,353. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.5 %

CAT opened at $285.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

