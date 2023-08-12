Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 72 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,928 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,262,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,638 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $191.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.53 and a 200-day moving average of $175.65. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $148.11 and a one year high of $194.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

