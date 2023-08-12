Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $651.97 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $644.37 and a 200 day moving average of $562.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

