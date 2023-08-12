Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 701,324 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a PE ratio of -158.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

