Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $15.91 Million Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 543,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,206 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $15,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 127.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Victory Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.40. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 20,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $696,397.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,929,615.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 146,814 shares of company stock valued at $4,937,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

