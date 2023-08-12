Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $17.56 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,923 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $138.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

