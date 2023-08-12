Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $25.56 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after buying an additional 411,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,665,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,133,000 after purchasing an additional 173,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $96.16. 2,626,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359,763. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.33. The company has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.