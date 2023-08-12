Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.14% of Targa Resources worth $23,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 91.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

In other Targa Resources news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $218,323.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRGP opened at $84.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $85.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

