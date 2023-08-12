Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.17% of Iridium Communications worth $13,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -339.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.12.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

