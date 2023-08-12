Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 226 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after buying an additional 98,909 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $14,274,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 13.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $282.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.95. The company has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

