Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $672,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,453 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.65.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $85.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.99.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

