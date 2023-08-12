Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $387.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.94.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.59, for a total transaction of $77,518.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $7,993,620. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

