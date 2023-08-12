Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 12,775 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,775 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $14,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGE. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 579.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in OGE Energy by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in OGE Energy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

